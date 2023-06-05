Gordon L. Dull, age 93, of Viroqua, WI, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was born at home on the family farm in North Clayton during the dawn of the Great Depression on December 16, 1929. Gordon was the fourth of five children born to Jay and Pearl (Martin) Dull. He went on to marry Nada “Arlene” Heal on November 11, 1947; they had six children together and later divorced. On April 28, 1962, Gordon married Irene (Maybee) Edge, adding her three children to the family and raising their blended family together. Gordon farmed for a short time before going to work for the Dean Milk Company in Rockford, IL, beginning a long and successful career in the dairy industry. After ten years with Dean Milk Company, he became the superintendent of the Richland Co-op Creamery in Richland Center, which soon merged with the Wisconsin Dairies Co-op. As part of Wisconsin Dairies, Gordon, was promoted to Plant Manager at Richland Center shortly before they switched to Cheddar Cheese production. Over the next few years, the business developed into a state-of-the-art dairy facility. Gordon moved to the Reedsburg plant and led its development into a state-of-the-art butter processing plant, before being selected to go on the road as production superintendent while the company expanded into twelve independent dairy plants. His work took him all over the country and beyond, overseeing projects and solving problems that required his skillful knowledge. After 46 years of marriage, Irene passed away on February 13, 2008. Gordon later married Marjorie (Anderson) Swiggum on August 10, 2011, and together they enjoyed their retirement together.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children: Sandra Strait, Dana (Terry) Martin, Jill (Mark) Witkowski, Alanna (Richard) Scott, Mark (Debbie) Edge, Sara (Tim) Fredrickson, Lisa (Mike) Waldenberger, Amy Enke, and Lynn Swiggum; numerous grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, Robert Haas; and many nieces and nephews;
In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; four children: Jon (Linda) Dull, Susan Dull, Brenda Haas, and Jayne (Mark) Turgasen; two grandsons, Ted Jay and Terry Martin, Jr.; a son-in-law, Ron Enke; and his siblings: Alma (Buford) Davenport, Merle (Ethra) Gander, Harland (Charlene) Dull, and Curtis (Vivian) Dull.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua with Carrie Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the North Clayton Cemetery, Soldiers Grove. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.