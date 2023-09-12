Gordon “Gordy” LeRoy Buroker

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. -- Gordon “Gordy” LeRoy Buroker, age 94, of Blanchardville, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at The Monroe Clinic Hospital.  He was born on June 13, 1929, in North Clayton, WI to Alvin and Florence Mae (McCumber) Buroker. He attended North Clayton schools, and graduated from Readstown High School in 1947.  Gordy married Doretta Donner on March 12, 1950. Gordy and Dottie owned and operated the Meadowbrook Cheese Factory in rural Blanchardville until 1962. They moved to Illinois for Gordy to attend barber college. After completing school, they relocated to Madison where he was a barber until the late 1970’s. Dottie passed away in 1969.

He married Ardith (Jewett) Brey in 1970. They lived in Madison until moving back to Meadowbrook where they converted the cheese factory into a successful beekeeping business where he worked into his 80’s. Ardy passed in 2014.