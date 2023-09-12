BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. -- Gordon “Gordy” LeRoy Buroker, age 94, of Blanchardville, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at The Monroe Clinic Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1929, in North Clayton, WI to Alvin and Florence Mae (McCumber) Buroker. He attended North Clayton schools, and graduated from Readstown High School in 1947. Gordy married Doretta Donner on March 12, 1950. Gordy and Dottie owned and operated the Meadowbrook Cheese Factory in rural Blanchardville until 1962. They moved to Illinois for Gordy to attend barber college. After completing school, they relocated to Madison where he was a barber until the late 1970’s. Dottie passed away in 1969.
He married Ardith (Jewett) Brey in 1970. They lived in Madison until moving back to Meadowbrook where they converted the cheese factory into a successful beekeeping business where he worked into his 80’s. Ardy passed in 2014.
Gordy is survived by his four children: Belinda (Allen) Lukas, Ripp Buroker, Jonny Buroker, and Jacy (Ron) Lincicum; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four stepchildren: Chris (Bruce) Ellarson, John (Sheila) Brey, Mike (Deanna) Brey, and Wally (Kerrie) Brey; six step grandchildren; and nine step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Dottie and Ardy; his parents; brothers, Myron, Ellis, Cecil, Arlis, and Duane; sisters, Dorothy, Lela, Hilda, Evelyn, and Leona; grandson Brandon Buroker; and stepdaughter Joni Brey.
Gordy loved tromping in the woods hunting for grouse, deer, and the elusive morel mushrooms; reading books and his favorite magazines; and playing pinochle (until he got to the point of “I can’t remember $h?t.”) For the past 43 years, he stopped almost every day at his favorite watering hole, Husie’s in Blanchardville, where he ate, enjoyed a cocktail, and visited with his many friends. Everybody there knew Gordy. We would especially like to thank Shirley Eidsmoe, cook and bartender extraordinaire, for her friendship, care packages, and support of Dad.
Gordy was a member of Waldwick Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church, and sent C/O Saether Funeral Service, PO Box 93, Blanchardville WI 53516.
A visitation for Gordy will be held on Sunday, September 17, from 10 – 11 a.m., at the WALDWICK COMMUNITY CHURCH in Waldwick. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed for the public on the Saether Funeral Service Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/saetherfuneralservice. . The Rev. David Ritchie will officiate. A funeral lunch will follow at the church. A burial service will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove, on Monday, September 18, at 11:00 a.m.
Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.
