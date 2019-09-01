Gordon F Hart, age 81, of Edgerton, formerly of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Meriter Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 30, 1938, in Madison, the son of Rodney Hart and Elizabeth (Gordon) Hart.

Gordon retired to his farm in Edgerton, creating a beautiful ten-acre park from 100-year-old pastures and fields. Since childhood, he had a passionate love for the game of pool and founded Viking Cue MFG., Inc., in 1965. Gordon was active in the billiard industry itself for many years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Elliott); his children, Robin (John) Kneebone, Barry (Penny) Hart and Darcy (Douglas) Clary; grandchildren, Shawna (James) Chancy, Justin Clary, Shannon Clary, McKenzie Clary and Tasha Jungbluth; great-grandchildren, Kiana, Bryce, Cassie, Evelyn and Ava; his sister, Trudy (Connie) Stace; sister-in-law, Anita (Jerry) Currie; and a multitude of other relatives and close friends.

There will be a celebration of Gordy's life in the fall. Details will be published at a later date.

