Gordon A. Tachon, one month shy of his 92nd birthday, of rural Belleville, passed away at his home on Friday April 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Son to Harry & Lydia Tachon, Gordy was born May 12, 1927 in a farmhouse in Perry township. He attended Belleville High School and graduated with the class of 1945. One of his classmates wrote in his yearbook, “Gordon, I will always remember you as the tall dark Englishman.” On March 29, 1948, he was united in marriage to Delores Disch at the Swiss United Church of Christ, New Glarus. Gordy was a life-long farmer and also worked for many years at Pet Milk in Belleville, which later became Dell Town. Prior to retiring to care for his wife, he worked for several years in Verona for Engineering Industries. Gordon was a faithful member of the First United Church of Christ, Belleville, and enjoyed his role on the ‘buildings and grounds’ committee and volunteering for the Town of Montrose during election season. Furthermore, he was a proud supporter and card-carrying member of the Teamsters Union. Gordon always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips and carried with him a very light-hearted spirit, qualities that drew us all to him. He loved a good joke (and especially the bad ones), his annual Canadian fishing trips, and exploring the 126-acre farm he lived on, via his John Deere Gator, always accompanied by his four-legged companion.

Gordon was proceeded in death by his wife Delores, his parents, both of his brothers, and a half-sister.

Survivors include his son Gary (Carol) Tachon of Belleville, daughter Terry (Hassan Dilib) Waldman of Madison, six grandchildren, Jonathan (Elizabeth), Aaron (Sarah), Jesse, Tara (Saul), Emily and Daniel as well as seven great-grandchildren: Xzavier, Josiah, Jackson, Aria, Hannah, Finley, & Alaina, sister Driscilla Carr, brother-in-law Phillip (Vicki) Disch and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, 130 East Church St. Belleville, WI with Pastor Laura Kolden officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Becker–Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

The family would like to extend a ‘thank you’ to the Green Team at Hospice, for allowing him to depart at home. Finally, a very special thank you to various neighbors and friends. The kindness and friendship you extended to Gordon over the years was truly wonderful!

