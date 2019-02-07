Goldene C Holmes

Madison/Eau Claire - Goldene C. (Rusten) Holmes, age 89, of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5th, at All Saints Assisted Living. Goldene was born on March 23, 1929 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Jennings and Lucille (Vurdt) Rusten.



Goldene graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1941. She worked in the banking industry, starting out at First Federal in Eau Claire in 1972, and later as a Loan Officer at Security Bank in Madison, retiring in 1994. Goldene was a long time member of the St. Lukes Lutheran Church. She was also involved in the Zor Shriners Ladies Auxiliary. She was a highly skilled and prolific knitter, and used her talent to knit countless preemie hats that she donated to the neonatal unit at Meriter Hospital. Goldene also greatly enjoyed entertaining her friends and family.



Goldene will be missed by her son, Jason (Nichole) Schneeberger; four grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff) Mertig, Brett (Becca) Grill, Alyson Swanke, and Kirsten Swanke; great-grandchildren Jillian and Jayton Mertig, Tyler & Page Grill, and Kane Harelson (Alyson); brother, James Rusten; niece Kelly Rusten Eastenson; step-daughters Nancy (Peter) Chin and Teri Bush; and step-grandchildren Tara & Anna Chin, and Lyndsay & Kaleigh Bush. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cheryl (Jerry) Grill; and her husband, Richard H. Holmes.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707; or to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave, Middleton 53562.



Goldene's family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice Care and All Saints Assisted Living for their kind attention and compassion while she was in their care.