Madison - Glynda Sue Wyttenbach passed away into eternity on May 31, 2023, at home. Sue was born in DeRidder, La., on Nov. 14, 1950, to Herbert and Margie Hickman. Growing up, Sue excelled in music and home economics. After a long-distance courtship with Ron Wyttenbach while he served in Vietnam, Sue and Ron married on June 8, 1970. They started a life together in Madison and welcomed their only child, Jane, a few years later. Sue was a stay-at-home mother until Jane began school. At that time, Sue worked part time and pursued her culinary interests -- completing a culinary arts program at MATC and an internship at Quivey’s Grove. Later in life, Sue had an administrative professional career working for Warnock Hersey, Cummins, and UW Health until her retirement in 2014.
Sue was a true southern belle -- from her love for all things pink and pretty, to her distinctive hair style (the bigger the hair, the closer to Jesus), to her larger-than-life personality and unmistakable presence, to her incredibly giving heart. She did everything with class and excellence.
Sue was a passionate and talented baker who often baked cakes and pies for celebratory occasions or just to make someone’s day. In addition to baking, she loved cooking, making stamped greeting cards, reading, listening to gospel music, and outings with friends.
Sue endured many health challenges over the last decade, but her deep faith in God sustained her. Sue was an active member of Calvary Gospel Church since 1970. She served many years in the music ministry as choir director, singing worship songs, and playing the organ. In recent years, she served in the member Care ministry where she made and sent cards to members who were sick or needed encouragement.
Sue is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Jane (Craig) Rossing; beloved dachshund, Benjamin; and other relatives and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Steve Cattapan at UW Department of Medicine - Pulmonary and Critical Care for his compassionate care over the years. Special thanks to Sue’s relatives, friends, neighbors, and church community for their constant encouragement and support.
A celebration of life service will be held at Calvary Gospel Church, 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, with a reception to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday.
“For truly I tell you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will tell this mountain, ‘Move from here to there’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” Matthew 17:20 CSB