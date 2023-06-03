Glynda Sue Wyttenbach

Madison - Glynda Sue Wyttenbach passed away into eternity on May 31, 2023, at home. Sue was born in DeRidder, La., on Nov. 14, 1950, to Herbert and Margie Hickman. Growing up, Sue excelled in music and home economics. After a long-distance courtship with Ron Wyttenbach while he served in Vietnam, Sue and Ron married on June 8, 1970. They started a life together in Madison and welcomed their only child, Jane, a few years later. Sue was a stay-at-home mother until Jane began school. At that time, Sue worked part time and pursued her culinary interests -- completing a culinary arts program at MATC and an internship at Quivey’s Grove. Later in life, Sue had an administrative professional career working for Warnock Hersey, Cummins, and UW Health until her retirement in 2014.

Sue was a true southern belle -- from her love for all things pink and pretty, to her distinctive hair style (the bigger the hair, the closer to Jesus), to her larger-than-life personality and unmistakable presence, to her incredibly giving heart. She did everything with class and excellence.

