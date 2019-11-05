Gloria S. Kuchenbecker, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 05, 2019, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, and joined her Lord in heaven.

The youngest of 12 children, she was born on February 21, 1929, to Albert and Louisa (Gruetzmacher) Salzsieder in Luxemburg, Wisconsin. She married Arthur Kuchenbecker on March 26, 1949. They were blessed with three children and lived in Green Bay, WI until moving to Fort Atkinson in 1959, where Gloria worked at Jones Dairy Farm until she retired in 1984.

Gloria was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Strong in her faith, she was a member of the Women's Missionary League and was a long-standing member of the church Euchre club. She more than lived up to her married name Kuchenbecker (German translation: "pastry baker") by delighting her family, friends and church patrons with unbelievably delicious hickory nut-topped sweet rolls, peanut bars, raised doughnuts and long johns, cinnamon puffs, homemade bread and kuchen.

After retiring, Gloria seized each day by enjoying a variety of hobbies such as cooking and the memorization of recipes, reading her way through the church library, daily journaling and spoiling her grandchildren. She was also very dedicated to fitness, taking long early morning walks, wearing out several exercise bikes and could be seen three days per week at water aerobics. In her life, she literally embroidered hundreds of cotton dish towels for family, friends and charity events. She was a devoted volunteer with the Fort Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, earning her 3000 hour pin and bringing a smile to patrons perusing the hospital gift shop. Gloria and Art also loved to travel, visiting Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii and Germany.

Gloria truly embodied a spirit of kindness, love and cheerfulness. She was a tremendous wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be so greatly missed.

She is survived by her sons, Lyle (Cindy) Kuchenbecker of Baker City, OR, Roger (Brenda) Kuchenbecker of Sweet Home, OR, and her daughter, Betty (Bruce) Gilbertson of Fort Atkinson, WI. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kurt (Kim) Kuchenbecker, Kristina (Steven) Slawny, Matthew Dahnert, Katrina (Adam) Young and Stacey Gilbertson; three great granddaughters, Nelmi and Ina Kuchenbecker and Lillian Young; two great grandsons, Zach and Noah Hogan as well as many beloved relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband, Art, her special friend, Gerald Behnke and many cherished friends and relatives. Gloria's family would like to thank the staff of Sienna Crest Memory Care Facility and Rainbow Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of Gloria.

A funeral service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt Street, Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until time of service. A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial at Lakeview Cemetery.

Those wishing to express their sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson or Alzheimer's Foundation.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

