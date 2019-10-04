Obituaries

Gloria S. Hauge

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 11:30 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:30 AM CDT

MADISON - Gloria S. Hauge, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

A full obituary will follow soon.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars