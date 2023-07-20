Gloria Lynn Marble, age 82, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Aug. 7, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Alice Zautke. After her mother’s death, she was adopted by her maternal aunt and uncle, Erna and Albert Niebuhr.
Gloria graduated from East High School, having played basketball, worked on the yearbook and the school newspaper, was a member of the National Honor Society, and received numerous awards for her secretarial and bookkeeping skills. She married James R. Marble on June 22, 1958.
After her marriage, Gloria worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at Kilgust Heating & Cooling, and as a secretary/bookkeeper/decorator for Jim’s construction/real estate business, retiring in 1993. She was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Madison.
Gloria enjoyed watching anything sports related, especially the Badgers and Packers, was a committed supporter of St. Jude’s, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her four daughters and son, Lynn Mansfield (Brian Bindley), Carolyn (James) Greenlee, Richard (Cory) Marble, Anne (Jim) Hess and Amy Jo (Craig) Schroeder; grandchildren, Brooke (Bryce) Grant, Paige (Dylan) Adel, Danielle Greenlee, Christina Greenlee, and Hailey and Logan Thieshen; four great-grandchildren, Caden, Emmett, Riley and Parker; sister, Beth (Christopher) Collins; and dear friends, Ginny Bormett and family, and Tina Zander and Mary Sawle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Alice, and Erna and Albert; brothers, Jack, Jimmy and Bobby; sisters, Carolyn and Alice; and dear friends, Jim Bormett and Carol Lyke.
Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare (especially Taryn Thomas, Sherri, Becky, Stephanie, Trisha, Denise, Jill, Merta, Taylor, Carrie and Solange), Dr. William Kinsey and staff at UW Home Health Care, UW Hospital, and Meals on Wheels.
A Celebration of life will be held in the Chapel at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023. A gathering will be held at THE CLUB ROOM at Parmenter Circle 2, 2400 Parmenter St., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Gloria’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Agrace HospiceCare.