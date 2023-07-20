Gloria Lynn Marble

Gloria Lynn Marble, age 82, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Aug. 7, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Alice Zautke. After her mother’s death, she was adopted by her maternal aunt and uncle, Erna and Albert Niebuhr.

Gloria graduated from East High School, having played basketball, worked on the yearbook and the school newspaper, was a member of the National Honor Society, and received numerous awards for her secretarial and bookkeeping skills. She married James R. Marble on June 22, 1958.

Tags