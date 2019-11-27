Gloria Henning

COLUMBUS/BEAVER DAM—Gloria L. Henning age 53, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

She was born to Lester and Lois (Rath) Henning on May 13, 1966 in Columbus the youngest of seven. She was a Columbus High School graduate. Gloria loved to help people. She found joy as a caregiver and aid at the Larson House. She loved to cook and fish. Gloria had a great sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. She enjoyed watching a good thunderstorm and spending time with her beloved cats.

She is survived by her two children Casey (Amanda) Ehlers of Rio and Drew (fiancée Jennifer Swan) Dykstra of Fall River; three sisters Susan Bates of Visalia, CA; Sharon Henning of Poynette; Olive (Everton) Taylor of Madison; three brothers Dennis (Debra) Henning of Marshall; Daniel (Linda) Henning of Portage; David (Lisa) Henning of Waterloo; Casey's father Gordie Ehlers; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and Drew's father Michael Dykstra. Peace, Love, Boo-yah!

A celebration of life gathering will be held from Noon until 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Hampden Town Hall located at N1291 Cty Rd N, Columbus WI, 53925.

Condolences may be sent to Casey Ehlers at PO Box 102, Fall River WI, 53932.

