Gloria D. Walsworth

Windsor - Gloria Dowling Walsworth, age 72 passed away on September 8, 2018 with her loving family by her side. Gloria was born November 7, 1945 in Detroit Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis (Moore) Dowling.

She is survived by her husband Rev. Brent Walsworth, of Windsor and daughter Bridget Walsworth of Dubuque IA. Also surviving are Brent's sister and husband, Dr. Pamela & Dr. Harold McAllister of Fitchburg, and several relatives in Michigan.

Gloria, Brent & Bridget lived in several different states: Starting in Michigan, then Florida, South Carolina, Iowa, Michigan's UP, then to Wisconsin. Gloria loved to read, and was a member of Mensa intellectual society. She was a secretary or administrative assistant for her many working years. For ten years she was a purchasing expeditor at Walt Disney World, including during the building of EPCOT. She earned a PHT at Wartburg Seminary (Put Hubby Thru). She was a member of church council of United in Christ Lutheran Church's and president of its women's organization.

Gloria loved her house, the people in her neighborhood, her village and her fellow church members - all of whom she hated to leave to go camping. (And hates to leave now).

Funeral services will be at UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4650 Hwy DM, Morrisonville, on Thursday September 13, 2018 at 11:00, with Reverend Charles D. Peterson officiating. A visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm and again at the church on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 10:00 am until the time of service.

There will be a graveside service and internment of her cremains will be held at a later date, in Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to United in Christ Lutheran Church, 4650 Hwy DM, Morrisonville, WI 53571 or to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

Arrangements & cremation by Cress Funeral Service where Gloria worked.