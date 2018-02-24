Glenn L. Schwartz, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at Azura Memory Care. He was born on May 29, 1933, in Wausau, the son of Alfred and Adella (Garhke) Schwartz. After high school he proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy. Glenn married Elizabeth "Betty" Hornbeck on June 24, 1961. He worked for the Wisconsin State Journal and the Farm Bureau before earning his B.S. degree from UW-Madison. Following college he worked for the University in the Library Copy Center until retirement. Glenn enjoyed traveling, hiking and camping with Betty. He had many collections and enjoyed photography and his dogs. Glenn is survived by his wife, Betty; sister-in-law, Diane (Robert) Krohn; brother-in-law, John "Sonny" (Sandra) Hornbeck; nephews, Jason Hornbeck (Wendi Covey) and their children, Stephanie, Kaleb, Noah and Kylee; Michael (Nicole ) Rusche, and their children, Lydia and Miles, and Matthew Rusche; niece, Jessica Schemenaur, and her children, Jayden and Madison; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lloyd (Phyllis) Schwartz; and Betty's parents, Elvin and Rosella "Sally" (Dresen) Hornbeck. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date. Thank you to Azura Memory Care, Stoughton Home Health and Agrace HospiceCare.