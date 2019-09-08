Glenn A. Heiman, age 51, of Bloomington, MN Formerly of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away suddenly on September 4, 2019.

Glenn was born on October 29, 1967 the son of LeRoy and Carol (Maass) Mackovich.

He was dedicated employee of Nelson Numeric who enjoyed everyone he worked with.

Glenn loved working on cars, ice fishing and hungting. He was also known as a jokester, always trying to pull a good prank on someone.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy; and brothers, Jerome and Paul. He is survived by his fiancé, Karen George (his ‘Little Georgy"); children, Scott, Joseph (Brittany), Trevor, Christina and Zachary; 5 granddaughters; 3 grandsons; mother, Carol; siblings, August, Sue, Alice, Kenny, Jean and Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Bloomington, MN, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

A Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson, WI from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will follow the memorial gathering at Brock's River Walk, 99 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.

