OREGON-Glenda June Conrad, age 62, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1957, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Harold and Rose (Borden) Wilson.

Glenda graduated from Watertown High School in 1975. She attended UW-Whitewater and graduated from the UW-Madison with a bachelor's degree in Sociology. Glenda married the love of her life, Bryan Conrad, on Jan. 11, 1981. She worked as an underwriter for American Family Insurance for 26 years.

Glenda was a member of the Badger Kennel Club and Hillcrest Bible Church where she taught Sunday School classes. She was a past member of the Madison Symphony Choir, but always had a love for singing. Glenda loved her dogs and enjoyed grooming them for dog shows. She was an avid college football fan, especially the Badgers. Glenda loved good coffee and entertaining family and friends at her home. Her door was always open for anybody who may need a home-cooked meal. She selflessly donated her brain to Alzheimer's research in hopes that a cure for this debilitating illness can be found.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Bryan; two daughters, Brittany (Matthew) Lutz and Ashleigh (Justin) Pauley; son, Alexander Conrad; grandchildren, Isaiah, Adeline, and Livia Pauley; mother, Rose; two brothers, Randall (Libby) Wilson and Gary Wilson; and three sisters, Zerithea "Gale" (Paul) Raiche, Donna (Joel) Fox and Victoria (Andre) Frandle. She was preceded in death by father, Harold.

A funeral service will be held at HILLCREST BIBLE CHURCH, 752 East Netherwood Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with the Rev. Fred Schmitt and Chaplain David Brynelson presiding. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be gifted in Glenda's name to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, www.alzwisc.org. The family wishes to thank the staff at Tender Reflections in DeForest, Agrace HospiceCare, Oregon Senior Center, Hillcrest Bible Church, Seniors Helping Seniors and first responders for all of the wonderful care and support given to Glenda and her family over the last few years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.