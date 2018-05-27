Gladys Rebecca Thomas, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at UW Hospital and Clinics.

She was born on April 21, 1929, in Enterprise, AL, the daughter of John and Annie (Lee) Hillman. Gladys graduated from Hartford High School. She married the love of her life, James Thomas. Gladys worked as a Nursing Assistant at William Dawson in Chicago for over 20 years. She enjoyed listening to country music, fishing, and watching WWE Wrestling and every action movie. Gladys will be remembered as a very giving person. Everyone who met her loved her personality and how selfless she was.

Gladys is survived by daughter, Sonja L Mack; five sons, Johnny Drought, Donny Drought, James Thomas, Jr., Izell Thomas, Abraham Thomas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, James Thomas; father, John Shelby Hillman; mother, Annie (Lee) Hillman; ex-husband; and Sonja's father, James Banks.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Care Center of Sun Prairie for taking such great care of Gladys.

