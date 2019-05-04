Gladys Nelson

Gladys A. Nelson age 86, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau. She was born on September 19, 1932 in Fosston MN to George and Agnes (Evenson) Berglund. Gladys was married to Harvey Nelson on December 28, 1957 in Fosston, MN. She taught first & fourth grade in Duluth and Bloomington, MN until 1963. She loved music, bowling and swimming especially with her friends and the “2 O’Clock Dips”. Gladys was an active member of the Grace Evangelical Church and Gideons International. Survivors include her two sons Dan (Kari) of Deforest; David of West Palm Beach, FL; and one daughter Debbie (Jim) Goneau of Oakdale, MN; five grandchildren; one sister Irene (Orrin) Johnson of Alexandria, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey in 2015; three brothers Eugene, Kent and Stanley; three sisters Stella Berglund, Thelma Bromander and Eunice King. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:30 A.M., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at GRACE EVANGELICAL CHURCH in Madison,WI. Rev. Paul Bawden will officiate. Interment will be in Greenwood cemetery in Bemidji, MN. Memorials may be directed to Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com