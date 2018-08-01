Gladys I. Hardy, 95, of Platteville, died on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 3, 1018 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Joel Voss will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Gladys I. Hardy Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Gladys was born on July 10, 1923 in Stitzer, Wisconsin, son of John and Delphia (Budack) Novinski. She was united in marriage to Donald R. Hardy on March 3, 1951 in Lancaster, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1997.

Gladys and Don farmed together for many years in Platteville Township. Gladys worked at Burgess Battery Factory and at the Parker Pen Company. For over 25 years Gladys worked at Dick’s Bakery until her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Don Hardy of Platteville; Greg (Kathy Kuenster) Hardy of Ryan, OK; and LuAnn (Dave) Wetter of Platteville; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Betty Edge of Lancaster and Judy Rapp of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Patricia Novinski of Platteville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, parents, son, Dennis in 1994, brothers, Robert, John, Tom, Edwin “Ted”, Jerry, William “Bill” and Richard “Rick” Novinski and sisters, Marie Stich, Arlene “Sue” Lyght and Rose Mary Novinski.