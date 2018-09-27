Gino Maggiore

Gino was born on 9/2/1983 in Grand Island, Nebraska, the son of Hal and Jubi Maggiore. He married Khadijih Reed on 8/28/2004 in Anchorage, Alaska.



Gino attended school in Grand Island until 2000. He then finished his high school years at Seward Alaska. After graduation he attended AVTEC Technical School in Seward, receiving a degree in Computer Network Engineering. He was employed by CDW for the last 10 years, and was a Senior Unified Communications Engineer.



Left to mourn his loss are his wife Khadijih, 2 daughters, Rumi (age 11) and Olive (age 8), his parents Hal and Jubi from Nebraska, Brothers: Ian (Mandy), Nicholas (Becky) and sister Lua (Hadi) Yaganagi. He is also survived by his, much loved, Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Gino was preceded in death by his grandparents and one Uncle.



Gino had a wonderful sense of humor, WITH A LOUD INFECTIOUS LAUGH THAT COULD FILL A ROOM, a beautiful smile, was kind, loving and generous to all those that crossed his path. He had deep friendships with people from all across the world, and was a much loved and cherished BROTHER AND friend.



He is remembered for his love of: FAMILY, being outdoors, biking, video GAMES , Studio Ghibli puzzles, cooking FOR AND WITH FRIENDS, as well as his great love of all animals. He especially loved playing and swimming with his children. He was an involved and devoted father, who loved to sit and read novels to his girls every night.



Gino will have a Baha'i graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 29th at the Middleton Junction Cemetery. This will be followed by a memorial/celebration of his life at the Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison.



