Gina Marie Farr died peacefully on the morning of June 28, 2018. She was in the compassionate care of Agrace Center in Janesville for the last few days of her life. She was 53 years old.

She was beautiful inside and out, clever and funny with a twinkle in her eyes, loyal with a fierce love of family, supportive, and resilient. Calm and capable, she brought a "can-do" attitude to every challenge. She and her family gathered close to "take each day the Lord has made" and "be glad in it" and put their trust in God.

Gina's greatest blessing was being a mother to her son Colton. When he played high school football, she was an avid booster, cooking for team dinners, fund raising, and cheering at games in all types of weather. She was especially proud of the good student and fine young man he grew to become, and she was very thankful to see him through his first year of college.

The organizer of summer family reunions in the Two Rivers/Manitowoc area, Gina loved walks on Neshotah beach, classic country music, the Badgers and Packers, laughing at a good story, and her Sheltie dogs--first Teddy and now Haley. She had a special gift for seeing signs from above.

With an eye for fashion, she worked in retail management since getting her associate's degree from Fox Valley Technical Institute. Most recently she was an inventory planner at Lands' End where she was respected and made many friends. She and her family appreciate the support her colleagues provided.

Thanks to the many friends who helped by offering meals, rides, flowers, cheer, and encouragement. Thanks also to those who established a fundraising website to contribute toward medical and related expenses.

Gina and her family thank the UW Carbone Cancer Center clinical staff for their expertise and treatment and the staff at Agrace Center for their in-home and onsite hospice care that contributed to Gina's peace and contentment.

Gina was predeceased by her father James Farr. She is survived by her son Colton Rader; her mother Marian Farr; siblings David (Jean Cook) Farr, Susan (Dale) Weber, and Barbara (Patrick) Gage; nieces and nephews Eric Weber, Justin (Kayla) Weber, Kelly (Dustin) Olsgard, Ryan Gage, and Sonja Gage; an uncle and aunt Dick and Dona Farr; Colton's father Ron Rader; and cousins and extended family.

Gina felt true happiness and joy by reaching out and connecting to others. She aspired to live the phrase "pay it forward" as part of her daily life. In addition to volunteering at the Oregon Area Food Pantry, she was a supporter of Hops for Hope Brewfest and other charitable events. She sought out and contributed to a worship community, notably, Community United Methodist Church when she lived in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and People's United Methodist Church in Oregon, Wisconsin. Kate Sweet, pastor of spiritual care and development, was generous in her visits and guidance and will lead a service to celebrate Gina's life.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday, July 7, at 10 a.m. before the celebration of life at 11 a.m. at People's United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Gina's name to People's United Methodist Church or the Oregon Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 92, Oregon, Wisconsin, 53575; www.obfp.org.