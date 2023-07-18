BROOKLYN, Wis. -- Gilman Raymond Harry, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Evansville Manor. He was born on August 23, 1926 in Dunn County, Wisconsin the son of William and Minnie (Johnson) Harry. Gilman attended Mount Horeb High School and then moved to New York state where he worked for three years. In 1947 he moved back to Wisconsin where he met his wife Hattie C. Best at a dance in Edward Park. They were married on February 25, 1952. Gilman and Hattie farmed together near Evansville for 16 years. Later Gilman worked as a power plant operator for the State of Wisconsin for 26 years. Gilman enjoyed farming, dancing, playing cards, riding his four-wheeler, spending time with family and friends, reading the newspaper, and watching the Packers. He loved to travel with Hattie to every state, except for Hawaii, they also went to Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. He also volunteered at the Evansville manor for 20 years.
Gilman is survived by his wife Hattie C. Harry, sons Leon Harry and Glen (Sue) Harry, four grandchildren Dan (Melissa) Harry, Tammy (Glenn) Garfoot, Tina (Jerry) Heinle, and Samantha Stoneback, seven great-grandchildren Shaliko (Chris) Winchell, Shyann Harry, Aiden Grainger, Cody (Destiny) Garfoot, Morgan Heinle, Evan Heinle, Aria Stoneback, and Edward Stoneback, and eight great-great-grandchildren Izzy, Mason, Brelia, Kayson, Grayson, CJ, Paislyn, and Baby Garfoot. He is further survived by his sister Ramona Best, brother-in-law Frank (Marge) Best, sister-in-law Anita Best, many cousins, and canine companion Diesel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Steve Harry, daughter-in-law Connie Harry, brother Dayton, sister Marlene, brothers-in-law Joe and Henry Best.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI with Rev. William Wineke officiating. Inurnment will be in the Jug Prairie Cemetery, rural Brooklyn, WI.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville, WI.