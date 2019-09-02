Albany -- Gilbert L. Zweifel, Jr., age 83, of rural Albany passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Albany Oaks.

He was born on June 4, 1936 in Monroe the son of Gilbert and Emma (Fahrney) Zweifel, Sr. On June 14, 1960 he was united in marriage to Jean Nevel at St. James Catholic Church in Dayton. Gilbert was a lifelong farmer and steward of the land; his life was dedicated to his family and farm. He was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

Gilbert is survived by his wife Jean, children Patrick Zweifel, Pam (Mark) Burke, Mike (Tamara) Zweifel, and Wendy Zweifel, grandchildren Shellie Zweifel, Ben Burke, Katie Burke, Michael (Megan) Zweifel, and TJ Zweifel, and great-grandson Lucas Zweifel. He is further survived by his sisters Judy (Tom) Dickson and Linda (Gary) Anderson, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchildren Patrick C. Zweifel and Tiffany Zweifel, and a sister Eldonna (Jake) Crooks.

A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Albany.

A visitation will precede the mass from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

A memorial fund has been established.

