Gilbert H. Tranel “Junior”, 62, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Menominee, Illinois and Cuba City, Wisconsin, died as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on April 23, 2019 on his way to work at Lemfco Inc., Galena, Illinois.

Gilbert “Junior” was born June 26, 1956 in Cuba City, WI, son of Gilbert B. and Irene A. (Heim) Tranel. Junior shared the same birth date with his Dad, as well as, his love for farming the land and the care of animals. He grew up in Menominee, IL, and graduated in 1971 from Nativity B.V.M. Grade School, Menominee, and in 1975 from Galena High School. He farmed with his Dad from the time he could walk and was always the ever dependable, dedicated, hard working son. On May 15, 1978 he started working at Lemfco Foundry in Galena, IL, where he gained a second family and many friends. He truly enjoyed his career at Lemfco and looked forward to going to work every day because he knew they wouldn’t start without him.

Junior continued to farm with his brothers, always the first one there and the last one to leave. If ever anything needed to be done, you could always count on Junior to get it done right. He enjoyed meeting new people and getting to know his neighbors all over the country side. He was always kind and generous with all his time and talents helping anyone who needed a hand.

Junior is dearly loved by his family, friends and all who knew him. He enjoyed playing games, especially a good game of Euchre; he always took the time to visit and share a nice word. Junior was an unselfish, kind, gentle man who was a true gentleman. Junior’s strong faith in God was reflected in how he lived life.

Junior will be greatly missed by his nine surviving siblings, Delores “Dee” (Terry) Woolf, Elaine Mullin, Kathy (John) Herting, Myron (Sheila) Tranel, Greg (Sharon) Tranel, Bernard Tranel, Mark (Sue) Tranel, Diane (Matt) Fleege, Betty (Chris) Buss; twenty nieces & nephews and many great nieces & nephews; his Lemfco family; friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Jerome in infancy; nephews, Benjamin M. Fleege and John E. Mullin; grandparents John Henry and Julia (Imbus) Tranel and Joseph and Theresa (Berger) Heim.

The family would like to thank Sheriff Nate Dreckman & the Grant County Sheriff’s Dept., the Platteville Fire Dept., the E.M.T.’s and First Responders, Grant Co. Coroner, Phyllis Fuerstenberg, Rev. David Flanagan, Matt Melby and all who helped, gave care and shared compassion at this tragic time.