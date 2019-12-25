Gertrude "Trudy" C. Schneider

Gertrude "Trudy" Charlotte Frieda Schneider (nee Doelken) of Barrington, IL and Middleton, WI passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Trudy was 99 ½ years old.

Born on 13 May 1920 in Duisburg, Germany to parents Robert August Doelken and Sophia Maria Buschardt, Trudy was a much beloved only child. She moved to the United States in 1927 and settled with her parents in Detroit, Michigan. Trudy graduated with a B.S. in Home Economics from Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan where she met her future husband. Trudy married Arnold Conrad Schneider on December 7, 1946. Trudy and Arnie were married almost 65 years. In 1961, the Schneider family moved to Barrington, IL and joined St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Trudy was a member of the church choir, a bible study group, and a quilter's guild. While raising four children, Trudy also worked as a "China Doll" at Marshall Field's. Trudy was an avid reader, a life long learner, a talented seamstress, a skilled baker, and an accomplished quilter. Ahead of her time, she was the quintessential Renaissance woman.

Trudy's legacy of love includes her daughter, Joan Schneider, three sons, William "Bill" (Lisa), Randall "Randy," and Russell (Lisa), six cherished grandchildren: Rebekah (Jason), Leah, Jacob (Sarah), Michael, Justin, and Lukas, and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison with Reverend Ken Smith officiating. The visitation will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and Trudy's family looks forward to greeting guests and friends at that time. Burial will take place later in Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington, Illinois.

