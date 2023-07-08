MONONA- Gertrude “Trudi” Veronica Theisen, age 88, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on June 26, 2023.
Trudi was born on July 22, 1934, the daughter of Swiss immigrants, Oscar and Helen Roshardt. Trudi grew up in the rolling hills of Black Earth, Wisconsin, living in a cheese factory with her three younger sisters. She attended a one-room school for eight years and went on to graduate as the 1952 Black Earth High School class valedictorian.
Trudi continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Theisen on July 21, 1956, at St. James Catholic Church in the Town of Vermont.
The young couple settled in Monona where they became members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. Trudi taught physical education for the Monona Grove School District. Together they raised their three children: Tim, Tom, and Toni.
Bob and Trudi were owners of the Village Pedaler in Monona. This kept their family well-equipped for biking, as well as downhill skiing on the hills of Wisconsin, the mountains of Colorado, and the Alps of Switzerland and Austria.
Trudi was extremely proud of her Swiss heritage. Their family took many vacations to Switzerland and maintained close ties with their Swiss family and friends.
She was a gifted and prolific artist. Trudi demonstrated her artistic talent drawing sketches of horses as a young girl and continued to hone her skills through courses and workshops. The award-winning artist was an active member in numerous art groups in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Wyoming. Her works are now proudly displayed in many homes and businesses across the country.
The couple became “snowbirds” 30 years ago enjoying the winter months with friends in Green Valley, Arizona.
In addition to her art, Trudi will be remembered for her desire to help others, playing softball, and cultivating award winning roses. She enjoyed time in her yard, shopping for bargains, spending time with family and friends, and caring for animals - especially cats.
Trudi will be dearly missed by her beloved Bob; children: Tim (Heather) Theisen, Tom (Jean) Theisen, and Toni Gomoll; five grandchildren: Emily (Blake), Steven (Erin), Jeff (Bronwyn), Laura (Bob), and Frances (Joe); four great-grandchildren: Liam, Noah, Hilde, and Finola; sisters, Hedy (Bill) Wolf and Mary (Ron) Borman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Roshardt; son-in-law, Christopher Gomoll; brother-in-law, Henry (Marie) Theisen; and niece, Nichole Wolf-Smith.
The Theisen family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of St. Mary’s Health Care Center in Madison for their compassionate care and kindness to Trudi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11. a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Father Chad Droessler will celebrate the Mass. A visitation will be held GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A private entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trudi’s name to the Dane County Humane Society.