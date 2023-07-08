Gertrude "Trudi" Veronica Theisen

MONONA- Gertrude “Trudi” Veronica Theisen, age 88, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on June 26, 2023.

Trudi was born on July 22, 1934, the daughter of Swiss immigrants, Oscar and Helen Roshardt. Trudi grew up in the rolling hills of Black Earth, Wisconsin, living in a cheese factory with her three younger sisters. She attended a one-room school for eight years and went on to graduate as the 1952 Black Earth High School class valedictorian.