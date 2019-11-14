STOUGHTON/EDGERTON-Gerry H. Linnerud, age 62, of Edgerton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

He was born on May 28, 1957, in Stoughton, the son of Erling and Mary (Lee) Linnerud.

Gerry graduated from Stoughton High School in 1975. Gerry was a wonderful man with a generous heart. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially with his grandsons. On the weekends, he could be found at the local short track cheering on his favorite driver, relaxing at his land up north, traveling to North Dakota, or fishing at one of his favorite spots.

Gerry is survived by his son, Jason (Amber) Linnerud; daughter, Ericka (David) Zuehlke; four grandsons, Zack, Joey and Ben Zuehlke and Avery Linnerud; two sisters, Vicky (Phil) Elsing and Jeanne (David) Kojo; brother, Jamie Linnerud; and his significant other, Sheri Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Randy.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with Pastor Larry MacKenzie, from Fulton Church, Edgerton, presiding.

Burial will follow at Graves Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

