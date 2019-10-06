Gerrit W. "Bill" Hulstein, 73, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Care Center in Johnson Creek with his family by his side.

He was born on January 22, 1946 in Hull, Iowa, the son of the late, Gerrit C. and Hilda T. (Kuipers) Hulstein.

Bill married Rebecca Loeder on February 14, 1971 at "The Little Brown Church in the Vail", Nausha, Iowa.

He served in the U.S. Army 1965-1967.

Bill has been employed at General Motors in Janesville for 34 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting dimes for special interests.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; son, Jeremy of Fort Atkinson; brother, Edward of Jefferson; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Phil) Wall of Lake Mills, Elizabeth "Blondie" Hulstein and Phyllis Hulstein both of Fort Atkinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Also preceding in death besides his parents, son, Scott (2000); brothers, Gerrit W. "Little Billie", Larry, Marvin, Richard and Cornelius "Corky"; sisters-in-law, Anna, Beverly and Elaine.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Church in Fort Atkinson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church until the time of service.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.

If desired, memorials may be made to Grace United Church Building Fund.

