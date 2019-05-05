Geraldine "Jeri" Bladl

Jeri Bladl age 91, passed away taking her great sense of humor with her on May 2, 2019 at SSM Health Center surrounded by her family.

Jeri was born on April 29, 1928 in Plain, Wis. to Laurence and Elenora (Emer) Hetzel. She married Harlan Bladl on September 13, 1948 in St Luke's Church, Plain and he preceded her in death in 2002. They lived in Plain until moving their family to Waunakee in 1962.

Jeri was an excellent seamstress sewing many outfits for her daughters, granddaughters and their dolls. Upon retiring as Supervisor of the Sewing Room at Central Colony quilting became her new passion and gifted us with beautiful quilts to treasure. She donated many hours to Project Linus blankets and crocheted over 100 lap blankets for Dean Oncology. Mom created many culinary delights from sweet rolls to pickled gizzards. She used her talents to create a family tradition of over 30 years building gingerbread houses with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Michaeleen "Mick" (Tom) Corcoran, Bill (Kathy) Bladl, LeAnn (Bill) Dawson and Laurence" Larry" (Kathy) Bladl. Her beloved grandchildren Ann (Chris) Diller, Kristen (Gerry Rick) Corcoran, John (Renee) Corcoran, Jill (Stacey Green) Bladl, Jeremy (Jenna Rinzel) Bladl, Sara (Zack) Fugate, Mike Dawson, Angela (Bryan) Schalberg and Kaitlin (Matt Broberg) Bladl. Her treasured great-grandchildren, Megan, Natalie and Erin Diller, Seth Hellenbrand, Wyatt Corcoran, Delaynee and Porter Bladl, Jocelyn, Isaiah, Evelyn and Uriah Fugate and Reese, Gavin and Myles Rick. Her siblings, Lindy (Erwin) Schmitz, Jean (Dick) Heiser and Mike Hetzel. Along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a granddaughter Amy Bladl, a brother Ed Hetzel and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Tues. May 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church 5460 Mary Lake Rd in Westport. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

