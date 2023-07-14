Gerald Vernon "Jerry" Green

STOUGHTON - Gerald Vernon “Jerry” Green, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Menomonie, Wis., the son of Vernon and Idell (Schroeder) Green. He was united in marriage to Lois Steele on Jan 19, 1985.

Gerald was raised in a faith filled home. He attended Sunday School weekly with perfect attendance from age 3 to 17. He was a member of the Children’s Choir at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie and a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Jerry worked three jobs while attending high school: gas station attendant, paperboy and pin setter at the local bowling alley. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Air Force from September 1956 until June 1961.