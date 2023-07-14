STOUGHTON - Gerald Vernon “Jerry” Green, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Menomonie, Wis., the son of Vernon and Idell (Schroeder) Green. He was united in marriage to Lois Steele on Jan 19, 1985.
Gerald was raised in a faith filled home. He attended Sunday School weekly with perfect attendance from age 3 to 17. He was a member of the Children’s Choir at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie and a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Jerry worked three jobs while attending high school: gas station attendant, paperboy and pin setter at the local bowling alley. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Air Force from September 1956 until June 1961.
Jerry loved life. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved cars, motorcycles and horses. He enjoyed drag racing, especially in Lake Geneva, Byron, and Great Lakes Speedway and showing his cars at car shows.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Lois; five children, Richard (Helen) Green, Bekke (Steve) White, Kerri (Brad) Frisch, Scott (Donna) Decker and Katheryn (Bill) Foust; 11 grandchildren, Roman Green, Eric Martinson (Alexis), Alicia (Chris) Jurgenson, Kristi (Dan) Emkow, Lauren (Ben) Heidke, Lisa (Dakota) Hensler, Kailey (Joseph) Molitor, Matthew (Stefanie) Decker, Jessica (Eric) Leonard, Barett (Elicia) Decker and Justin Jardine (Johanne); 28 great-grandchildren; and special friend and horse partner, Tricia Meinholz. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda (Gary) Jahn.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens with a luncheon to follow at the Stoughton VFW. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
His family wishes to acknowledge Amanda and his special friend Tricia for their kindness as Jerry was able to enjoy one last visit with their horses, Jake and Willie, at his home.