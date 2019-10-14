Gerald Thomas Leahy, age 83 of rural Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque, IA.

He was born January 13, 1936 in Seymour Township in Lafayette County, WI the son of Leo and Mary (Wiegel) Leahy. Jerry grew up in Seymour Township and graduated from Darlington High School in 1955. On October 27, 1956 Jerry married his best friend Mary Lydia Rose Salathe and that love lasted for 63 years. Farming was truly Jerry's hobby and his love. Upon graduation, he began farming in Seymour Township where he remained for 61 years. Jerry was also a Super Crost Seed Corn dealer for a number of years.

Jerry is survived by his wife Mary at home; his children: Conny Moore of Sun Prairie, WI, JoAnn (Rick) Merfeld of Tucson, AZ, Kevin (Wendy) Leahy of rural Shullsburg, WI, Alan Leahy and Amy (Jerod) Ray both of rural Darlington; his grandchildren: Kyle Moore, Brett (Amber) Moore, Ryan (Jenny) Riley, Angie (Nathan) Barnard, Lauryn and Jenna Merfeld, Tim (Stephanie) Leahy, Ashton Leahy, Alaina (James) Markham, Erica Leahy, Paige Hohlstein, Lydia, Lane, and Landon Leahy, Mallary (John) Sturtz, and Mitchell (Kendra) Ray; his great-grandchildren: Tarrin, Taitin, and Trigg Riley, Raylynn and Gaby Barnard, Asha, Kason, and Blayke Leahy, Noah Leahy, Thomas Gerald Brunkow, and 11 & 12 set to arrive in Spring of 2020; his brothers: Dick (Mary Kay) Leahy of Belmont, WI, Mike (Maureen) Leahy of Cumberland, WI, and Leo (Della) Leahy of West Salem, WI; and his sisters: Eleanor Mitrovech of San Diego, CA, Eileen Gorman of Sioux Falls, SD, and Pat (Fran) Capra of Cumberland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Thomas Gerald Leahy; one daughter: Teresa "Terri" Riley; a grandson: Jadin Thomas Leahy in infancy; three brothers: Billy Leahy in infancy, Joseph Leahy, and Edward Leahy; and four sisters: Marie Rollins, Evelyn Lawler, Alice Krause, and Adele Tucker.

Jerry was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington and its church council. He cherished the time he spent with his family and loved attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events. Jerry and Mary loved traveling west every winter as part of their travels each year. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and Keno. Jerry was also a Green Bay Packers fan. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel United Church of Christ (339 E. Louisa St., Darlington) with Rev. Barbara Brakey officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington. A visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at Immanuel United Church of Christ from 4:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Jerry's name.