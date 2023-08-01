Gerald Richard "Jerry" Fillon

DeForest - Gerald Richard “Jerry” Fillon, age 95, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at home. He was born on April 11, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Lawrence Fillon and Alma (Heise) Fillon.

Jerry graduated from West Allis High School and served in the U.S. Army from September 1946 to July 1949, stationed in Hawaii. He married Mary Shaw on July 28, 1951, at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He later married Balance Fredenberg on May 11, 1984, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Troy, Wis.