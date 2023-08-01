DeForest - Gerald Richard “Jerry” Fillon, age 95, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at home. He was born on April 11, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Lawrence Fillon and Alma (Heise) Fillon.
Jerry graduated from West Allis High School and served in the U.S. Army from September 1946 to July 1949, stationed in Hawaii. He married Mary Shaw on July 28, 1951, at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He later married Balance Fredenberg on May 11, 1984, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Troy, Wis.
Jerry worked as a distributor for the Chrysler Corporation from 1959 until his retirement in 1989. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family, working on classic cars, enjoying music, and traveling.
Jerry is survived by his wife Blanche; son, Ronald J. (Marina); five grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bernice, Virginia, Carol, Beverly and Janet; brother, Larry; his first wife, Mary; and his daughter, Diane.
A memorial service followed by Military Honors will be held at Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 Second St., Windsor, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Windsor United Church of Christ or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
