Gerald R. "Jerry" Leahy

Gerald R. "Jerry" Leahy, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born June 4, 1943 in Cuba City, WI the son of Robert and Josephine (Deery) Leahy. Jerry graduated from Queen of Apostles in Madison and later received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agri-Business in 1972 from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Jerry proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968, where he served a tour of duty in Vietnam, and was stationed in various other places throughout the world including Guam, Alaska, and other locations throughout the United States until he was honorably discharged in 1968. He was united in marriage to Patricia E. Frank on May 26, 1979. Upon his return from the service, he briefly pursued a career in insurance before discovering his true passion for over-the-road trucking. Jerry owned and operated his own truck until his retirement in 2003, after which he continued to drive for other companies until just a few months before his death.

Jerry is survived by his wife Patti at home in Shullsburg; his children: Rose (Michael) Geurin of Middletown, DE, Andrea (Darren Flint) Leahy of Virginia Beach, VA, Frank (Paulette) Leahy of West Allis, WI, and Daniel (Katherine) Leahy of Dickeyville, WI; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Kylie Masters) Leahy, Carson Geurin, Colton Geurin, Brianna Flint, Elena Flint, Alexander Flint, Andrew Leahy, and Charlotte Leahy. He is further survived by his siblings: Elizabeth "Betty" Schlect of Cummings, GA, Richard (Charlotte) Leahy of Middleton, WI, and Larry (Mary) Leahy of rural Darlington, WI; a sister-in-law, Virginia Leahy of Belmont, WI, two special aunts, Lois Leahy of Mineral Point, WI, and Isabelle Doyle of Darlington, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Leahy.