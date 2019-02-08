Obituaries

Gerald R. Jacobson

Posted: Feb 08, 2019 11:00 AM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2019 11:00 AM CST

Gerald R. Jacobson, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.

A Memorial Service will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be placed in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

