Gerald R. Jacobson, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.

A Memorial Service will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be placed in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.