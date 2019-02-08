Gerald R. Jacobson
Gerald R. Jacobson, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.
A Memorial Service will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be placed in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Local and Regional News
- 54-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
- UW regents OK graduate tuition increases at 8 schools
- Judge orders state education department to release records
- What's that boom? Cold winter temperatures cause ice quakes
- Body identified as missing Milwaukee teacher
- District attorney begins review of fatal police shooting
- Cookies for sale! Girl Scout cookie-selling season is right around the corner
- 'Sand, sand, sand': City of Madison shares how to steer clear of icy sidewalks, citations
- 'Stay off the roads': Freezing rain in Rock County causes 54 runoffs, 21 accidents
- Suspect in 'egregious' Langdon Street attack on probation for violent crime at time of incident
- Prison inmate describes conditions during 23-day lockdown at Columbia Correctional Institution
- Monroe man shovels during Green County ice storm, or what he calls 'Oklahoma snow'