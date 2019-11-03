MIDDLETON - Gerald N. Pulvermacher, age 95, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Sage Meadow, Middleton. He was born on Aug. 27, 1924, in Roxbury, Wis., the son of Florian and Henrietta (Lochner) Pulvermacher. He married Alice Theis on June 15, 1949, in Martinsville, Wis.

Jerry worked as a buildings & grounds supervisor for the Middleton/Cross Plains School District before retiring in 1989. He was a member of Sertoma, a longtime member and volunteer at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton, and he volunteered in many ways. He was well-known for his sense of humor and witty spirit, and he was known as the best card player in Middleton.

Jerry is survived by his son, Leon Pulvermacher; son-in-law, Dennis Kath; grandchildren, Erik (Andrea) Jones, Janelle (Chris) Ruhland, Amy Abraham, Ehren (Sara) Maly, Brian Pulvermacher, Tessa (Mike) Higgins and Taylor Pulvermacher; his great-grandchildren; and siblings, Walter, Florance Hellenbrand, George and Ann Johnston. He was preceded in death by wife, Alice, of 70 years; son, Roger; daughter, Jayne; parents; and siblings; Norman, John, Marcus, Sylvester and Marilyn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

