Gerald Mathew "Jerry" Nelson

STOUGHTON / MARSHFIELD - Gerald “Jerry” Nelson, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis., with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 8,1942, in Stoughton, Wis., to Ruby Stenjem (Freeman). He was married to the love of his life, Nancy, for nearly 49 years.

After serving in the U. S. Army, Jerry worked for Uniroyal in Stoughton for nearly 41 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, trips to the casino, Wisconsin sports, wrestling, westerns on TV, playing cards and dice, and spending time with family.