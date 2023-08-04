Gerald Mathew "Jerry" Nelson

STOUGHTON / MARSHFIELD - Gerald “Jerry” Nelson, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis., with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 8,1942, in Stoughton, Wis., to Ruby Stenjem (Freeman). He was married to the love of his life, Nancy, for nearly 49 years.
After serving in the U. S. Army, Jerry worked for Uniroyal in Stoughton for nearly 41 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, trips to the casino, Wisconsin sports, wrestling, westerns on TV, playing cards and dice, and spending time with family.
Jerry is survived by his children, Tammy (Ken) Smith, Teresa (Timothy) Lauretic and Ronald (Lona Hjortland) Hendrickson; grandchildren, Jessica Lauretic (Andrew Van Rooy), Brandon (Elizabeth) Lauretic, Samantha, Chelsea, and Matthew Smith; sisters, Marcella Stenjem, Ruth Ann “Tootsie” Thorson and Bonnie Stenjem; and brother-in-law, Roger Snyder. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be sadly missed by his dogs - he loved them so much.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy; sons, Thomas Nelson and Donald Hendrickson; parents, Ruby and Paul Stenjem; and sisters, Linda Swenson and Alice Snyder.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Road B, Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. There will be no visitation. A luncheon will follow services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
