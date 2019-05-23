MADISON-Gerald L. Wrend “Jerry”, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Feb. 29, 1928, in Madison, the son of Sebastian “Ben” and Ruby (Berg) Wrend. Jerry graduated from Madison East High School in 1945, and served in the U. S. Navy on the U.S.S. Pasadena during World War II. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1949.

Jerry was united in marriage to Aileen Morgan on Sept. 21, 1947, in Madison. He worked as a district manager for Dean Foods for 40 years.

Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling. He followed the Kentucky Derby faithfully, having attended many times.

Jerry was a handyman who loved woodworking and was a master when it came to grilling and cooking breakfasts.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Amy Crave, Teresa Konkel and Janet Wrend-Cleary; daughter-in-law, Jodi Wrend; son-in-law, Joe Dempsey; sister, Patsy Armsted; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Aileen; daughter, Cheryl Dempsey; son, David Wrend ; brothers, Ramon Wrend and David Wrend; and son-in-law, John Crave.

A memorial gathering celebrating both Gerald and Aileen will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona.

Memorials may be made to Salvation Army of Dane County, Wounded Warrior Project, and Badger Honor Flight.

A special thank you to St Mary’s Hospital, SSM Health at Home and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion for Jerry.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



