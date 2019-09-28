Gerald "Jerry" L. McWilliams

Gerald L. "Jerry" McWilliams, 71, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Platteville VFW Club, 110 East Mineral St. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Jerry was born on November 30, 1947, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the son of Louis and Eunice McWilliams. Jerry was a life member of the TRN Club and also a member of the Elk's Club.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Nadine; children, Brian (Thithi) McWilliams, Anna (John) Adkins, and Matt McWilliams; two step-children, Carisa Schmidt and Garrett (Joy) Silveri; eleven grandchildren; sister, Jean (Gus) VanNatta; and brother, Harley (Deb) McWilliams. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dave McWilliams.