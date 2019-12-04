WINDSOR – Gerald "Gary" Allen Massey, age 83, passed from this life on November 21, 2019, after a long and determined battle with a variety of health issues.

Gary was born on February 24, 1936, in Dodgeville, to the late William "Allan" Massey and Helen (Adler) Massey. He graduated as salutatorian of his Barneveld high School class in 1953, and yes, as Gary recalled, there were more than two students in the class. He attended what was then called Wisconsin State College in Platteville after high school before beginning a long and illustrious career in the car business. He owned his own auto sales shop in Sun Prairie before going into business with his brother and best friend, Bill, with Massey Auto Sales in Madison. The Massey brothers were well known in the car business throughout the Madison Area.

Gary continued in the car business later in life as a wholesale used car manager for several auto dealers in the Madison area. Because of his dry sense of humor and quick wit, Gary made many special friends throughout his life. He was an avid NASCAR racing fan and also cheered on the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Gary married LaRetta Green on December 31, 1985. They enjoyed traveling to casinos, belonged to a car club and owned several vintage cars.

Gary is survived by his wife on 34 years, LaRetta; three daughters, Lisa (Ron) Rolli, Rhonda Massey and Tina (Randy) Sego; stepchildren Skeeter (Amanda) Meixner, Noel Meixner and Jeremy Johnson; brothers Tom (Debbie) Massey and Jim (Anne) Massey; sisters Linda (Karl) Hasbrouck and Sandy (Wally) Staley; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and many who were fond of "Papa" and so many nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; daughter, Terri; and stepson Scott Meixner.

Gary's life will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from NOON to 3PM at the VFW Post 8483 at 5727 County Highway CV near the Dane County Regional Airport. All are invited to pay their respects and share good stories and memories.

All who knew and loved Gary will miss those beautiful baby blues. Rest in peace, Buddy Boy.

