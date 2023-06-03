Gerald E. Skalitzky

LODI - Gerald "Jerry" E. Skalitzky, age 80, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
He was born on August 1, 1942, in Madison, WI, the son of John and Lucille (Langer) Skalitzky.
Jerry was a 1961 graduate of Sun Prairie High School. On May 2, 1964, he married Ruth Anne Klubertanz.
Jerry was employed with Landmark as a Fuel Delivery Representative until retiring in 2008.
He was very active with several local civic organizations including the Lodi Fair Board, the Lodi Rotary Club, and Wisconsin Mid-State Antique Tractor Club.
Jerry was never one to sit idle and used his time restoring classic tractors and autos, doing auto body work, and assisting those in his neighborhood with yardwork and home repair projects. He looked forward to his daily breakfasts with friends at Lucy's Restaurant but loved most mentoring and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to Ruth Anne, his wife of nearly 60 years, survivors include his children, Faye Riedner, Trevor (Danielle) Skalitzky, and Ed (Cathy) Pelletier; six grandchildren, Brandon and Kyle Riedner, Trent, Bryce, Wyatt, and Maia Skalitzky; two sisters, Wanda (Tim) Thomas and Kay Weisensel; his brother, Jim (Greta) Skalitzky; his sister-in-law, Connie Skalitzky; his close friend, Danny Schroeder and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, John "Jack" Skalitzky in 2021.
A Memorial Mass will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and also at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass on Thursday.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
