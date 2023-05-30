Gerald D. Stein, age 90 passed away on Saturday, May, 27, 2023 in Oregon, WI. He was born on March 11, 1933 the son of Lloyd and Ragna (Paulson) Stein. Jerry graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1952 and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On May 7, 1953 he entered into service in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on May 11, 1955. Jerry married Audrey Johnson in 1959. He worked for the State of Wisconsin as an accountant from 1961 to 1995, and held the title of Business Manager for the last seventeen years. Jerry was an avid golfer and bowler participating until into his 80’s.
He also loved following the Wisconsin sports teams and rarely missed watching the Badgers, Packers, or Brewers. On August 21, 1993 he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Slotten. Jerry and Pat enjoyed dancing, traveling to visit family, and excursions to Door County. They always cherished spending time with family. Jerry was a member of the American Legion Post #141; and was part of the honor guard for 20 years, New Glarus Lion’s Club; served as president and won the Melvin Jones award, and the New Glarus VFW.
Jerry is survived by his brother Robert (Beverly) Stein and his children Shelley (Tom) Pivar, Gary (Vicky) Stein, Kelly (Gary) Kaat, Doug (Kelly) Stein, and his step children Lary (Leslie) Slotten, and Lynn Slotten, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don, Lloyd, and Jim, and wife Patricia.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pat Pluss officiating. Burial with full military honors
will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, WI.
A visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Monday, June 19, 2023.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. or the Oregon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.