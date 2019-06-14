Gerald Carlton "Jerry" Wallen left life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, after a long decline following a stoke in 1989. He was born in River Falls on Nov. 7, 1925 and was raised by his mother and grandparents. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and remained in the River Falls area until he graduated from the UW-River Falls.

Although a quiet man by nature, Jerry's passion for life was exemplified by his love of music, respect for nature and sportsmanship, expert craftsmanship and curiosity with all things new and different. He taught both applied music and applied sciences in various public-school systems until his retirement in 1985, after 37 years of service to his students. In retirement, he continued to dedicate his life to volunteer services including more than 50 years with amateur radio (receiving awards too numerous to mention), and more than 30 years with the Janesville Senior Center Band. He also loved sport fishing and hunting with both bow and rifle.

Jerry is survived by his children, Donald Wallen and Nancy Knodle; his second wife, Ellen; grandchildren, Amy, Rebecca and Jared; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Jackson, Lexie and Madison; and various in-laws. Internment will take place next to his mother and first wife, Rebecca, who preceded him in death in 1972.

Friends are welcome to celebrate his life by attending any of the weekly Friday dances at the Janesville Senior Center where he played for so many years. A small memorial display will be in place at the Friday dance on June 28, 2019.

Please send any memorial gifts to your favorite local charity or to the Blue Velvet Orchestra, c/o Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., Janesville, WI 53545. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420

