Gerald Alford “Jerry” Neath, age 84, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on Feb. 4, 1939, in Madison, Wis., the son of Eldon and Catherine (Berman) Neath.
Jerry lived his whole life in Oregon and graduated from Oregon High School in 1958. He married Jeanne (Felix) Neath on June 21, 1986. Jerry worked at the original Bank of Oregon, now BMO Harris Bank for 45 years. He took two years off to serve in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964.
Jerry was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oregon. He served as a treasurer and Elder. He also sang in the church choir. Jerry enjoyed history and especially the history of Oregon. He volunteered at the Oregon Area Historical Society. He worked on many projects for OAHS, including the project to save the Rutland church. He also wrote the “Historical Timeline” for the Oregon Observer. Jerry was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 151 in Oregon. He enjoyed playing the tuba with the Shrine Band.
Jerry had many hobbies. He enjoyed genealogy and completed wonderful books on the Neath, Felix, Ellis, Bossingham, Coles, and De Jean families. Most of all, he enjoyed the trips he took with his wife, Jeanne. Jerry and Jeanne loved to take long walks around the neighborhood and the UW Arboretum.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; stepdaughter, Jennifer Davenport; two brothers, Larry (Sarita) Neath and Rick (Denise) Neath; niece, Catie (Josh) Sondrol; nephew, Andy (Christina) Neath; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon, Catherine and Elsie Neath; parents-in-law, Frank and Helen Felix; and sister-in-law, Mary Felix.
A memorial Service will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 408 N. Bergamont Ave., Oregon, at 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, with Pastor Sandra Nuernberg presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Special thanks to Skaalen caregivers, especially Tracy and Hospice caregivers, Elena, Angie, and Sarah.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Oregon or the Oregon Area Historical Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
