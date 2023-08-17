Gerald Alford “Jerry” Neath

Gerald Alford “Jerry” Neath, age 84, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on Feb. 4, 1939, in Madison, Wis., the son of Eldon and Catherine (Berman) Neath.

Jerry lived his whole life in Oregon and graduated from Oregon High School in 1958. He married Jeanne (Felix) Neath on June 21, 1986. Jerry worked at the original Bank of Oregon, now BMO Harris Bank for 45 years. He took two years off to serve in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964.