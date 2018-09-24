Gerald A. “Jerry” Boelke, age 89 of Monroe, died Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Jerry was born on June 11, 1929 in Evanston, IL, the son of Albert and Irene (Knox) Boelke. He was a 1947 graduate of Evanston High School and later Monmouth College, 1957, Monmouth, IL.

Jerry married Susan Barrett on June 29, 1952 at the Campus Howes Memorial Chapel of Northwestern University. He entered the U.S. Air Force on August 30, 1951 and was honorably discharged on August 29, 1955. Jerry worked as a Personnel and Human Resources Director at the Bell & Howell Company, Robert Bosch Company, and Sargent & Lundy Company, all in Chicago before retiring in 1992.

Jerry and Susan have resided in Monroe since 2002. He was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church, Monroe Lions Club, and a former member of the Westfield, WI V.F.W. Post #8718. He enjoyed volunteering for many organizations including being a volunteer fireman on the Grand Marsh, WI Fire Department, the Planning and Zoning Board of Adams Friendship, WI, and the Monroe Clinic and Hospital. Jerry also served as the Grand Marsh Township, WI Supervisor.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Boelke of Monroe; three children, Ross (Sandra) Boelke of Armada, MI, Sandra Reitz of Coon Rapids, MN, and Curtis (Donna) Boelke of West Hills, CA; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great- great grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., at the Union Presbyterian Church, 2705 5th Street, Monroe, with Rev. Richard Bergstrom officiating. Entombment will be at a later date in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m.

A memorial contribution in Jerry’s name can be made to: Union Presbyterian Church (608-325-2519), and/or Green County Humane Society (N3156, Hwy 81, Monroe, WI 53566; 608-325-9600). The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family.

