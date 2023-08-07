Georgianna M. Bruheim

Georgianna M. Bruheim, age 97, passed away at Pine Villa Memory Care on Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. She was born at home in Ashton on Oct. 27, 1925 to the late Christian and Anna (Henning) Dahmen. She was united in marriage to Leonard M. Bruheim on May 4, 1946; he preceded her in death in 1967.

Georgianna was a hardworking woman; and formerly worked at Badger Army Ammunition Plant, Graber-Springs Window Fashion, General Telephone, and Gaylord Catering while raising her family. She enjoyed crocheting, her flowers, and tending to her quarter acre garden. Her catholic faith was important to her and she was a past member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church, St. Peter’s in Ashton, and St. Aloysius in Sauk City where she lived since the 1970's.