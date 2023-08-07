Georgianna M. Bruheim, age 97, passed away at Pine Villa Memory Care on Sunday Aug. 6, 2023. She was born at home in Ashton on Oct. 27, 1925 to the late Christian and Anna (Henning) Dahmen. She was united in marriage to Leonard M. Bruheim on May 4, 1946; he preceded her in death in 1967.
Georgianna was a hardworking woman; and formerly worked at Badger Army Ammunition Plant, Graber-Springs Window Fashion, General Telephone, and Gaylord Catering while raising her family. She enjoyed crocheting, her flowers, and tending to her quarter acre garden. Her catholic faith was important to her and she was a past member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church, St. Peter’s in Ashton, and St. Aloysius in Sauk City where she lived since the 1970's.
She is survived by her children; Leonard C. (Dayle) Bruheim, Phyllis (Larry) Paulus, William (Nancy) Bruheim, Patricia (Tim) Schultz, and Karen Cahill; 12 grandchildren, Lucas (Valerie) Bruheim, Rachel Guzman, Jeremiah Paulus, Brenda (Troy) Kruchten, Christina (Katlyn) Hayley, Brent (Jessica) Krumenauer, Bryan (Melissa) Bruheim, Brittany Bruheim, Cody and Wade Schultz, Jessica and Megan Cahill; 8 great grandchildren; she is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by her 5 siblings; Margaret Bong, Francis Dahmen, Lenora Matz, Henrietta Wipperfurth, and Leo Dahmen.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ashton. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Georgianna’s family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Pine Villa for their wonderful care.