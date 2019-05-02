Georgia Schoenbeck

Georgia Jeffers Schoenbeck, age 80, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, passed away peacefully

on Thursday, April 18, at the Ozark Hospice Center in Clinton, Arkansas.

Georgia was the only child of Agnes and Glenn House. She grew up in Lake Delton and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1957. She married William Schoenbeck in June 1957 and together they had three sons. Georgia later married Myron Jeffers and they lived in Baraboo for many years before building a new house and retiring in Arkansas. Although they later divorced as well, they remained close until her death. Thomas Temple was her love and dancing partner for the past 10 years.

Georgia is survived by her three sons, Mike, Glenn (Betsy), Jay (Sue); five grandchildren, Brian (Laura) Schoenbeck, Adam and Erin Schoenbeck, Nikki (Marc) Schoenbeck Claas, Ashley (Sam) Roberson and two great-grandchildren, Dominick and AJ Claas.

We would like to thank the staff at Ozark Hospice Clinic for their care and compassion in making Georgia comfortable in her last days.

We would also like to give special thanks to Thomas and Myron for the love, care and support they gave Georgia. They spent many hours driving her to appointments and making sure someone was always at her side 24/7 at the hospital and in hospice care. It gives the family great comfort knowing our mom was never alone.

The boys are all thankful that they were able to get down to Arkansas and say their final goodbyes.

A private celebration will be held on a later date for the immediate family.