Georgia Ruby Brusk

Georgia was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Rudolph and Ellen Doelger (Long) at home, as was the practice in 1917, on Christmas day. On the same day, the family experienced a chimney fire! What a start! She passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center at the age of 100.

One of eight children born to Rudy and Ellen (nicknamed Nellie), Georgia fondly talked about childhood escapades with her 5 siblings who grew to adulthood making taffy in their kitchen, "sledding" in dishpans down a short slope in their front yard, shooting off firecrackers under coffee cans, and many more.

Georgia met Leslie Brusk, the love of her life, when introduced by a mutual friend during her senior year in high school at South Division High in Milwaukee. They married in 1940 and rode a Harley Davidson motorcycle to visit a relative in Washington D.C. for their honeymoon trip. It rained on their wedding day and for the entire trip to Washington D.C. where she poured water out of her boots when they finally arrived. The young Brusks spent much of their time enjoying motorcycling and friends.

Georgia worked in retail with F. W. Woolworth on Mitchell Street and Gimbel's at Mayfair in Milwaukee for many years. Though usually quiet and unassuming, she always enjoyed the friendliness of the customers and co-workers.

Leslie and Georgia had 2 children, Ellen Twing (Dyer) and John Brusk (Patrice). Her children survive her as well as 4 grandchildren, Christopher Hansen (Nadya), Kjersten Busse (Erik), Richard Brusk (Amy), and Bernard Brusk (Cathy). Georgia was very proud of her children and grand children, but she was especially joyful and proud of her great- grandchildren, Paul Busse, Samuel Busse, Kalyna Hansen, Joshua Brusk, Benjamin Brusk, Matthew Brusk and Elizabeth Brusk. She is also survived by her "baby brother", 92-year-old Ed Doelger of Greenfield, Wi and many loving nieces and nephews and numerous friends who celebrated her 100th birthday at a birthday party in December, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie Brusk; and her siblings, infants and child, Ione Doelger, Edward Doelger and Jack Doelger, and adults, Fred Doelger (Alma), Edna Sylvester (Frank), and Leon Doelger (Winifred).

Per Georgia's request, there will be a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at St John the Baptist Catholic church, 209 South Street, Waunakee. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Home Cemetery, 2405 W Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee at 2:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison's Overture Center for the Arts Duck Soup Cinema or the Grand Barton Organ Renovation Project. Georgia loved the very special silent film series and had season tickets.

