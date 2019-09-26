BREAKING NEWS

Obituaries

Georgia Rose Smieja

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 08:40 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:40 AM CDT

WAUNAKEE-Georgia Rose (Pulvermacher) Smieja, age 87, of Waunakee, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A complete obituary will be available soon. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420

