Georgia Rose Smieja

WAUNAKEE-Georgia Rose (Pulvermacher) Smieja, age 87, of Waunakee, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living.



A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.



Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A complete obituary will be available soon. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



