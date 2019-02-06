Georgia R. (Kreuzer) Williams
MADISON- Georgia R. (Kreuzer) Williams, age 81, died peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, after a 12-year battle with Parkinson’s.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison at a later date. Donations may be made in Georgia's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or a charity of your choice.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
608-221-5420
Local and Regional News
- Police: 9 mm handguns, large amount of marijuana seized from car; teens arrested
- Police detain 2 suspects in string of overnight robberies
- Vos, Fitzgerald push for tolling to fund roads
- Body found in car belonging to missing Milwaukee teacher
- Early pothole patrol due to extreme changes in temperatures
- Record number of students graduate from UW System institutions in 2018
- How Wisconsin senators, representatives reacted after Pres. Trump's State of the Union address
- Legislative committee OKs GOP tax cut bill
- Milwaukee museum features thousands of bobbleheads
- No injuries, damage reported in shots fired incident, Madison police say
- Madison eyes fix to east side well contamination
- Crews work to keep roads clear ahead of school