MADISON- Georgia R. (Kreuzer) Williams, age 81, died peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, after a 12-year battle with Parkinson’s.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison at a later date. Donations may be made in Georgia's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or a charity of your choice.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



