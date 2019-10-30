Georgia R. Knutson

Georgia Rose Knutson (Fitzpatrick) age 69 of Livingston, passed away on October 29, 2019.

Georgia was born on February 5, 1950 to Francis Herbert and Mildred Maria (Larson) Fitzpatrick at St. Joseph's Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Georgia married her one true love, James Knutson on August 14th, 1971 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, WI.

She worked for 30 years at Orchard Manor In Lancaster, caring so dearly for the developmentally disabled. She loved the residents there and had special bonds with every one of them. She enjoyed her family time the most, amazing food, euchre games, fishing, spending time in the northwoods at their summer home, shopping (til we drop), and being there for her grandkids. Many phone conversations and strong relationship with her only sister, Judy, who meant the world to her.

Georgia was very strong in many ways; will and fight to live, especially this past decade, Catholic faith, support for her family, hard work and love. She wanted everyone to know in this past week she was ready to go to the Lord and had peace with that. Her unfathomable selflessness will never be forgotten.

Survivors include her husband, James (Knute) Knutson; children: Cecil Knutson and his children Katlyn, Ciley and Camden; Harvey (Amy) Knutson, and their children, Brooks and Allyson; Jane (James) Kohlbeck, and three children Taylor, Caden and Maddix. Her beloved dog and companion for the last 14 years, Harry; her sister, Judy Diaz, brothers Francis (Ruth) Fitzpatrick; James Fitzpatrick and Jon Snodgrass; brothers in law, Cecil (Karen) Knutson, Todd (Melanie) Knutson: two sisters-in-law, Kristen Knutson and Jacquie Knutson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Georgia was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Father Jerold and Gene Fitzpatrick as well as her parents, Francis and Mildred Fitzpatrick; a special niece, Kelly McLaughlin;. Knute's parents, Cecil and Mary Lou Knutson and two brothers in law, Michael and Steven Knutson.

In honor of Georgia's wishes, there will be no services. The immediate family will be spending time together celebrating the life of this amazing, generous and beautiful woman.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family.

