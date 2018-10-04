Georgia M. Zimmerman, age 89, of Monroe, died Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the New Glarus Home.

Georgia was born on May 26, 1929 in Monroe, the daughter of George and Tessie (Kundert) Pick. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1946 and married Lamont Zimmerman on February 9, 1947 at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe. Georgia worked seasonally at the Swiss Colony and farmed with her husband in the Juda area until 1978. The couple moved to Brodhead and operated Brodhead Farm Supplies until 1987. Georgia also worked at the Pinnow Pharmacy in Brodhead and DHIA in Monroe. She attended Juda Zion United Methodist Church, was a longtime member of the Decatur Young Ideas Homemakers, and Kiwanis Golden K of Brodhead. Georgia loved spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren and some of her favorite past times were sewing, quilting, and playing cards. She also enjoyed bowling in both womens and couples leagues while in Brodhead.

She is survived by four children, Dennis (Adriana) Zimmerman of Pekin, IL, Ann (Fred) Kloepping of Monroe, Jane (Greg) Menne of Allen, TX, and Julie (Jim) Jaeggi of Browntown; seven grandchildren, Peter Kloepping, Kelly Kloepping, James (Janelle) Jaeggi Jr., Jami Jaeggi, Melissa (Brad) Slanina, Todd (Hang) Menne, Kyle (Danny) Menne; three step-grandchildren, Steve (Roxanne) Pottenger, Sonya and Dawn Barton; eight greatgrandchildren, Sophie, Chase, Morgan, Brady, Cody, Harper, Jamison, and Lily. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lamont on October 2, 2008; a grandson, Troy Menne; and her sister, Lois Ackerman.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Reverend Randy Booth officiating. Private family burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, October 13th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Georgia’s name. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net