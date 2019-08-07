DeForest – Georgia Jean (Theis) Wendt passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison after a courageous battle with leiomyosarcoma cancer that stole her retirement life.

Georgia was born on April 21, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of Reynold and Mildred Theis. She attended DeForest High School and graduated with the class of 1966. On August 17, 1968, she was united in marriage to Randy Wendt at St. Olaf's Catholic Church in DeForest.

Georgia worked for GTE Communications in Sun Prairie for 28 years. She enjoyed life and was very grateful for God and her many caring friends and family. She inspired those around her with her positive attitude, her strength and her smile. She endured pain and suffering more than anyone should bear. But through it all, Georgia was the person she wanted to be. She was truly blessed with many friends of which goes a special thank you to Deb Wendt, Deb Bursaw and Ginny Pedersen. Georgia enjoyed all the coffee and shopping dates with her friends. She especially loved spending time with her four grandchildren. She loved golf, theater, music, shopping, decorating, card playing, floral arranging, being a church basement lady, travel and their winters in Arizona.

Georgia is survived by her husband Randy and their two sons Bryan (Heather) of Rio and Craig (Tricia) of Lodi; grandchildren Alexa, Logan, Olivia and Owen Wendt. Georgia is further survived by sisters and brothers Connie (Craig) Bailey, Sandy (Rob Remko) Theis, Tim (Tammy Garrelts) Theis and Gary Theis; sisters-in-law Jayne (Dan) Simpson and Lori (Steve) Sage; and special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jeffery Theis.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11am at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leeds with Rev. Scott Schwertfeger and Rev. Jacob Scott officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the church from 4pm to 7pm and again at the church on Friday from 9am until the time of service. A celebration-of-life luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to leiomyosarcoma cancer research at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare.

A special thank you to Rev. Scott Schwertfeger and Rev. Jacob Scott for their many visits and prayers. Also, a very special thank you to Dr. Weber, Dr. Bailey, Dr. Pickhardt, Dr. Howard, Dr. Striker and Nurse Practitioner Chessa of UW Health for their outstanding care over the many years, Brenda Fraiser and Sue Rucker for all their therapeutic massages that helped keep Georgia mobile and Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care and compassion. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

